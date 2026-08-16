Braves Bring Back Familiar Face in Bullpen Shuffle

The Atlanta Braves opted to give one of the left-handers a long-awaited return in their latest bullpen shuffle.

The team announced Sunday morning that Ray Kerr was selected to the active roster. Lefty Danny Young was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Kerr hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since June 15, 2024. He didn’t pitch during the 2025 season and started the 2026 season on the 60-day injured list due to recovering from elbow surgery.

In 39 MLB games, he had pitched to a 5.40 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched. He’s mainly pitched out of the bullpen as he’s built back up this season.

In three appearances for Gwinnett, he’s allowed two earned runs over four innings pitched.

It seemed like for a time now that Young would be the odd man out if a shuffle arrived.

Young was DFA’d after a brutal showing since returning from Tommy John surgery. On Saturday, he allowed three earned runs, in an inning pitched, as the Braves lost to the Diamondbacks, 10-3.

In 16 games this season, he has an 8.03 ERA and a 2.27 WHIP across 12 1/3 innings pitched.

The Braves look to salvage a game and avoid being swept on Sunday. Bryce Elder will be up against for Braves starter Michael Soroka for a 1:35 pm first pitch.

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