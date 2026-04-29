Braves DFA Veteran Arm as Dylan Lee is Reinstated From Paternity List

The Atlanta Braves’ pitching carousel has made its latest rotation. Dylan Lee is back from the paternity list after missing one game. In a corresponding move, Carlos Carrasco has been designated for assignment.

Lee was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday, and the corresponding move for it was bringing up right-hander Didier Fuentes.

Carrasco was the expected arm to be removed from the roster when someone had to go. He came up with JR Ritchie last week, just to give them the extra option for innings as they went through the motions. He made one appearance right after getting called up. He pitched a scoreless inning to close out a 7-2 win over the Nationals on Thursday.

Manager Walt Weiss said following Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Tigers that Didier Fuentes would be staying in the bullpen, further necessitating the need to move Carrasco. While he’s unavailable for Wednesday, he’ll provide another option for innings. He pitched two scoreless innings in relief on Tuesday.

Weiss felt he still had his options for long relief after the game.

He’s struggled to find his footing as a starter in the major leagues. While it would be wise to have him in Triple-A if they want him to continue getting starts now, he has found success as a reliever. That provides some justification for giving him more time in the majors before sending him back to Triple-A again.

Lee has been one of the sharpest arms in the bullpen for the Braves this season. He owns a 1.38 ERA and a 0.61 WHIP across 14 outings this season. Based on comments from Walt Weiss on Tuesday, the move to put him on the paternity list came in a hurry. The Braves' pivot to Fuentes came early that same morning.

Regardless of how quickly he had to scramble to be present for the birth of his kid, he’s already back with the team.

The Braves look to take another series when they resume action on Wednesday. JR Ritchie will be tasked with going up against Tarik Skubal. One will be making his second career start, while the other is chasing his third consecutive Cy Young Award. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

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