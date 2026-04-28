Braves Recall Prospect Arm, Key Reliever Heads to Paternity List

The Atlanta Braves will have one of their prospect right-handers back in the majors for the next handful of days. They announced Tuesday morning that Didier Fuentes was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. It coincides with Dylan Lee heading to the paternity list.

Normally, Fuentes would have to be down in the minors for 15 days before being recalled. However, because Lee is away from the team, they’re able to make that exception for the time being.

Lee must be away for at least one game, but he can be away for up to three. Whether or not he’ll be with the team during this Tigers series is to be determined.

The left-hander has been sharp out of the bullpen for the Braves this season. He has a 1.39 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP and 13 strikeouts across 14 appearances. He has allowed just two runs up to this point.

Fuentes will help provide some further relief to the bullpen. With a key arm away, they opted for someone who can give the team innings. He’s pitched out of the bullpen for the team already this season. In his season debut, he gave them four innings of one-run ball in the series finale against the Royals back in March.

He was given the start last week in Washington, but he only made it through three innings. He allowed four in the first, but he managed to follow it up with two scoreless frames. After needing 72 pitches to get through three, manager Walt Weiss turned to Martín Pérez to get another bulk of the innings covered.

This created the domino effect that led to JR Ritchie coming up and nabbing a rotation spot.

Now, the starting rotation is somewhat in flux. Chris Sale, Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes are still locks, but Reynaldo López moved to the bullpen. Pérez can end up in the bullpen at any time, and we’ll see how long Ritchie’s first stint in the majors lasts.

Some clarity could be on the way. Spencer Strider is reaching the end of his rehab assignment. However, it’s unclear yet if he will have one more start with Gwinnett or if he’ll be activated for this weekend out in Colorado.

The Braves are set to face the Tigers on Tuesday. Pérez is back in the rotation and will have the start for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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