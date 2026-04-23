JR Ritchie delivered exactly what the Atlanta Braves ordered for his major league debut. After allowing a solo home run on the first pitch of the game, he settled in and went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

There was efficiency. He was composed. Those two long balls never seems to shake him. If it did, he didn't show it.

He became the first pitcher in franchise history to complete at least seven innings, while allowing no more than two runs and striking out at least seven in his major league debut. So, there’s a little bit of history to go along with his first action in the big leagues.

The 23-year-old right-hander found out the night before that he was being added to the roster and had to race his way up to Washington from Gwinnett. Martín Pérez was initially set to pitch, but he had to step into a long relief role after Didier Fuentes only made it through three innings.

With all the shuffling the bullpen had been going through, they needed someone who could get the bulk of the innings.

To ensure the Braves could get those needed innings, he had to get up to Washington on a red-eye and made it to town in the middle of the night. Despite the breakneck pace and little sleep at which he had to be ready, he got the job done.

“You know, it’s been a really quick turnaround,” Ritchie said in a postgame interview with BravesVision. “You know, from finding out that I’m going to pitch here and kind of a whirlwind, but trying to kind of focus in, I guess, and try to get the job done.”

That first career win is under his belt. The family was able to attend and share an emotional congratulatory embrace on the field after the game.

“I’m just so happy to be here, you know, happy to help this ball club win,” he said.”You know, I said it after the draft. I want to bring another championship to Atlanta, and you know, I mean it.”

It was a tight bout through the first six innings of the game, with the game tied 2-2. Come the top of the seventh, the Braves tacked on four runs with one out to put the game away. They added an insurance run in the ninth for good measure.

Once Ritchie’s day was done, they turned to Dylan Lee in the right and Carlos Carrasco in the ninth. Both delivered scoreless frames to slam the door on the game.

The Braves picked up another series win, taking three out of four in Washington. They sit at 18-8 over on the season, and have a 5 1/2 game lead over the Marlins following the game.

They look to continue their tear through the NL East when they take on the Phillies this weekend. Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the opener on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

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