Braves Encouraged By Spencer Schwellenbach's Recovery

There is still some hope for the Atlanta Braves to see Spencer Schwellenbach back in action this season. He's back up in Atlanta with the team, and manager Walt Weiss gave solid updates ahead of Friday's game against the Nationals.

Bullpen sessions have reportedly looked good. He's reportedly been given solid reports from the doctor. Weiss said that three or so more bullpens seperate Schwellenbach from the next step of a live batting practice.

"He's moving in the right direction," Weiss said. "and feels good - looks good."

The Braves right-hander spent time down in North Port getting work in as he recovers from an elbow procedure he underwent at the start of spring training in February.

He last pitched for the Braves on June 28, 2025, and he went down with an elbow injury shortly after. He had finished his recovery from the previous injury ahead of spring training.

Question Marks Surround Waldrep, Suarez

Weiss added that Hurston Waldrep is still being evaluated as he has his stay on the minor league 7-day injured list. He added that there would be more to learn soon.

Waldrep exited a game early on July 20 after his arm was said to not feel right. It's presumed that once they know more, there can be an official report on what he is dealing with.

Robert Suarez doesn't appear to be anywhere close to coming off the 15-day injured list. He had been playing catch, but Weiss indicated that it hadn't gotten anywhere beyond that.

Suarez has been working way back from right forearm tightness since mid June. He officially went on the injured list on June 26, but his last appearance was on June 19.

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