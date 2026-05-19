Braves Expected to Call Up Right-Hander in Upcoming Roster Move

The Atlanta Braves are expected to make another move to shuffle the pitching staff. Per MLB insider Francys Romero, right-hander Victor Mederos will be added to the active roster. No corresponding move was included, but the move could happen as soon as Tuesday.

He was recently acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles in early April. Since he was added to the organization, he’s had success with Triple-A Gwinnett. He has posted a 2.53 ERA with 19 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP over 21 1/3 innings at Gwinnett, Triple-A.

After Monday night’s 12-0 loss to the Marlins, it makes sense that a move would be coming. JR Ritchie lasted just four innings, allowing six runs. Aaron Bummer once again struggled, allowing a grand slam en route to allowing six runs as well. Jorge Mateo picked up an inning as a position player pitching to take some pressure off.

Didier Fuentes came in to pitch an inning. He may not be available.

Keep in mind as well that over the weekend, the Braves had to push Bryce Elder to eight innings when they didn’t necessarily want to because they were low on options in the bullpen. They would finally be getting a fresh option in there.

Along with the potential of seeing Mederos on Tuesday, there is also a chance that the Braves pencil in Ronald Acuña Jr. into the lineup. He was activated Monday night ahead of the loss, but the lineup wasn’t changed to fact in the move.

He didn’t make an appearance in the game, which wouldn’t have made sense given the score. Had it been a closer game, he likely would have seen action as a pinch hitter if needed.

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