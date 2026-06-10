Braves Faced With Another Apparent Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury

The Atlanta Braves have no choice but to hold their breath after Ronald Acuña Jr. is faced with yet another injury. He had to exit the game in the fourth inning after something went wrong while he ran down the first base line.

As he ran through the bag, he started taking some awkward hops. He immediately started to limp around near first base. In the bottom half of the inning, Eli White took his place in right field. Acuña went 0-for-2 in the contest.

This is a developing story, and more will be added as we learn more.

Acuña has already missed significant time due to a hamstring injury this season. He was on the 10-day injured list for 13 games from May 2 to May 19.

This apparent injury comes as he's experiencing a surge. In his last 10 games, he has batted .333 with five home runs, 10 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

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