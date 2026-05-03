Braves Faced with Ronald Acuña Jr. Exiting Game with Apparent Injury

The Atlanta Braves face another injury dilemma with star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. He exited Saturday night’s game with left hamstring tightness, per a team announcement.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game with left hamstring tightness. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 3, 2026

He was 1-for-2 with a run scored at the time that he exited the game. Eli White entered the game to replace him in right field.

For now, the substitution hasn’t hindered them. White he singled in a run to give the Braves a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

It is currently unknown at this time what this will mean for Acuña. This is an ongoing story, and it will be updated as we know more.

Acuña has missed significant time over the last two seasons due to an ACL tear. The hope was he would be healthy and at his high-caliber self this year. That hasn’t been the case.

In 33 games, he is batting .248 with a .736 OPS, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases.

The Braves are already trying to manage another major injury in the lineup. Michael Harris II is dealing with a quad injury, forcing him into the designated hitter role instead of his usual spot in centerfield.

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