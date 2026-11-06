Braves High-A Affiliate Announces Throwback Uniforms for Upcoming Season

An Atlanta Braves minor league affiliate is bringing back a classic look, at least for Friday home games. The Rome Emperors announced that they would be bringing back their old Braves uniforms for that specific night of the week.

The decision comes as a way to honor the 25th anniversary of the High-A team playing baseball in Rome, Ga. They relocated there from Macon, Ga., ahead of the 2003 season.

"For so many people in this community, the Rome Braves were a big part of growing up, and I'm certainly one of them," Justin Franklin, Director of Marketing for the Rome Emperors, said. "This identity means a lot to a lot of people, and we wanted to find a way to celebrate that history while creating new memories for the next generation of fans. The Rome Braves are such an important part of this city's story, and we're proud to make sure that legacy continues to be celebrated."

The Rome Braves will make their return to the field on Friday, April 16, 2027.

Rome donned the Braves moniker from their first season until the start of the 2024 season. They joined other affiliates in taking on new names that didn't simply match the major league team.

The Gwinnett Braves switched to the Stripers starting in 2018. The Mississippi Braves rebranded to the Clingstones for their relocation to Columbus for the 2025 season.

The Augusta GreenJackets name has been around since 1994, predating the team being a Braves minor league affiliate.

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