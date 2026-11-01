Braves Re-Sign Minor League Bat with 30 HR During 2026 Season

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly keeping a surprise power bat around in the minor league system. According to Boston-area sports reporter Ari Alexander, infielder Jordan Groshans is back on a minor-league contract.

At the time of this article's publication, the move has not been made official.

Source: The #Braves re-signed 3B Jordan Groshans to a minor league deal.



Groshans had a .915 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A in Atlanta’s system in 2026.



The 2018 1st rd. pick made the big leagues with the Marlins in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3AJaFPbOKf — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) November 1, 2026

It's certainly understandable why the Braves would want to have him as an option within their organization. While in Columbus with the Clingstones, he was destructive at the plate.

In 103 games with the Clingstones, he batted .282 with a .932 OPS, 30 home runs and drove in 81 runs. His efforts earned him a couple of weeks of action with Triple-A Gwinnett toward the end of the season.

The best way to descibe that time in Triple-A was that he had his big games, but he likely would have needed more time to find more consistency. He batted .227 with a .796 OPS with three home runs.

Groshans originally signed with the Braves back in January, and he saw action in spring training. It can be presumed he he'll get another look this upcoming spring, if the big league team reports to North Port.

He has 17 major league games to his name, all of which came with the Miami Marlins during the 2022 season.

He's not a player anybody should expect to become an everyday contributor for the Braves. However, for what it's worth, his 2026 season was his best up to this point in the minor leagues.

Since he's still 26 years old, signs could very well still have some more major league action ahead of him, even if he's no longer some young prospect.

An outfielder who can be looked to as an example is Brewer Hicklen. He was brought in for depth in the system and got a spring training invite as well. He had himself a mammoth year for Gwinnett, and it earned him playing time in the majors. Hicklen even made both the NLWCS and NLDS rosters.

There's no downside to having him around. If he could provide help in the infield or off the bench next season, that's great for the Braves. If not, at least he's finding away to keep his professional career alive. That's more than many can say at 26.

Since he's under a minor league contract, in the event of the lockout, Groshans will see action during the upcoming season. The minor league season is not expected to be effected and will go on as planned.

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