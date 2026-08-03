Braves Land Lefty Brent Suter From Angels for Former Prospect

More help is on the way. The Atlanta Braves added left-hander Brent Suter to the bullpen via a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Infielder and former top prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. heads to Anaheim as the return chip.

MLB insider of for ESPN Jeff Passan was the first to report the move, and the Braves made the move official shortly after.

The Braves have been busy over the last 36 hours or so. Last Sunday night, they made the move to add starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for long reliever Anthony Molina.

The night before that, they added outfielder Lane Thomas and bullpen arm Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league arms Lucas Braun and Carter Holton.

Suter has posted a 4.12 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP this season. Since the start of July, he's looked much better with a 2.51 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP over nine appearances.

Before the end of the deadline, the Braves would be wise to get another starting pitcher, but adding a left-hander to the bullpen doesn't hurt. This is a team that's always been in need of a fresh arm. He could take Danny Young's spot in the bullpen if they no longer see him as an option.

He doesn't generate a lot of whiffs, but he does induce plenty of soft contact and posts a low walk rate (6.4%).

Alvarez did a solid job holding down the fort when Austin Riley was hurt last season. However, it's clear that there isn't really a spot for him on the team in the long run. He's also been missing in action with an injury for some time now. That's made it harder for him as well.

With the rise of Maurcio Dubón and Jim Jarvis, the Braves have their options for the infield when needed. Ha-Seong Kim and Jorge Mateo are still on the staff at this time as options.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. on Monday. The Braves have already made their solid share of moves, but with much of the day remaining, it's still possible that there is more to come.

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