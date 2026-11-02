Braves Late Legendary Owner Ted Turner on Ballot for Hall of Fame

The late Ted Turner is up for consideration for baseball immortality. The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced their contemporary era ballot for managers, executives and umpires, and Turner is on the list.

The Contemporary Baseball Era ballot features four managers and four executives for consideration in the Hall of Fame Class of 2027.



Results will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 6: https://t.co/ofvHWarX4I pic.twitter.com/xZ8WpqqgkZ — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 2, 2026

While he's on here as an executive/owner of a team, he can technically be on here as a former manager as well. He managed one game on May 11, 1977. The Braves lost 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates and fell to 8-22 on the season.

Turner, who passed away at 87 years old back in May, owned the Atlanta Braves for more than 20 years, from 1976 to the late 1990s. He helped usher in the TBS superstation era that helped put the team on millions of television screens across the country.

He left in mark in media well beyond sports, but making the Braves a national brand is one of his top lasting legacies, which helped make him a candidate for the Hall of Fame.

During his time as owner, the Braves also started a run of dominance, including their World Series championship in 1995. During his time as owner, the Braves also reached the World Series in 1991, 1992 and 1996.

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