Braves Late Legendary Owner Ted Turner on Ballot for Hall of Fame
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The late Ted Turner is up for consideration for baseball immortality. The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced their contemporary era ballot for managers, executives and umpires, and Turner is on the list.
While he's on here as an executive/owner of a team, he can technically be on here as a former manager as well. He managed one game on May 11, 1977. The Braves lost 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates and fell to 8-22 on the season.
Turner, who passed away at 87 years old back in May, owned the Atlanta Braves for more than 20 years, from 1976 to the late 1990s. He helped usher in the TBS superstation era that helped put the team on millions of television screens across the country.
He left in mark in media well beyond sports, but making the Braves a national brand is one of his top lasting legacies, which helped make him a candidate for the Hall of Fame.
During his time as owner, the Braves also started a run of dominance, including their World Series championship in 1995. During his time as owner, the Braves also reached the World Series in 1991, 1992 and 1996.
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Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.Follow HarrisonSmaj