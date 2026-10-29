Another Former Braves Player Takes Home World Series MVP for Different Team

Another World Series MVP has been handed out, and for the second time in three years, it goes to a former member of the Atlanta Braves. Catcher William Contreras took home the honor.

WILD BILL IS YOUR WORLD SERIES MVP!!!!!!!#WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/p1lXWmNY6K — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 29, 2026

He joins Freddie Freeman as the latest Braves departure to be the ultimate hero in the World Series. In five games played, he batted .381 with an .864 OPS and four RBIs. Not too shabby for a catcher.

Like Freeman, he was part of the 2021 World Series team. This marks the second ring of his career.

For many Braves fans, especially with much of the discourse that's been happening over the offseason, this one may lead to certain feelings one way or another.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Contreras was traded to the Brewers as part of a three-way trade that landed the Braves Sean Murphy from the then Oakland A's.

Murphy had an All-Star campaign in 2023, but since then, he's battled injuries and inconsistency.

In the end, it's a trade that didn't go the Braves' way, in the worst way. They let him go, and now he's a World Series MVP. If Murphy had kept being an All-Star, it likely wouldn't have caused as much of a sting, but the results proved as lopsided as they could get.

Fortunately for the Braves, they managed to have Drake Baldwin emerge as their All-Star catcher. How much that'll ease those complicated feelings is up to those feeling them.

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