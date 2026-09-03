Braves Make Rotation Change Ahead of Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves have opted to make a change to their rotation plans ahead of their four-game series with the Phillies. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Grant Holmes will now get the start in the series finale on Monday.

Bryce Elder was initially set to get the start. At the time of this article's publication, the switch hadn't been made official, but it'll likely come soon.

No explanation was given, but it's likely at this time that Elder is getting some extra rest. He's had a start skipped over recently in an effort to give him a break and keep his body healthy. Barring an upcoming announcement, an injury likely did not play a role in this decision.

On the flip side, Holmes will be extra rested after only pitching three innings on Wednesday. His day had an early end due to a rain delay in Washington. Along with giving Elder extra rest, this likely also played a role along with his solid track record against the rival Phillies.

In six games, three starts, Holmes has a 2.95 ERA in his career against this National League East opponent.

Those three innings were perfect, and he only needed just 26 pitches to get there. It was essentially an open. He'll be fresher than normal. No need to wait for his next time through the rotation.

Holmes has a 3.62 ERA to his name this season with a 1.30 WHIP across 27 games, 26 starts. His 131 2/3 innings pitched is third on the team behind the afformentioned Elder (149 IP) and Chris Sale (144 IP).

This upcoming series will get underway on Friday night. Chris Sale will be on the mound for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

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