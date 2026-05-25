Braves Move to Sign Robert Suarez Paying Off Beyond Expectations

As the season marches on, the bullpen remains a key stressor for the Atlanta Braves. Among all the shuffling, a few have notably stood out, one of them being Robert Suarez.

While the bullpen wasn’t their highest priority on their offseason to-do list, they jumped at the opportunity to bolster the setup role when it became apparent Joe Jimenez would be out of the equation for another season.

If there is one move they would do over again, it would be the acquisition of Suarez.

“He’s been one of the most impactful pieces, I think, this year, manager Walt Weiss said. Having a guy that dominant that you can use at any point in the game has been game-changing.”

He’s typically been used as a setup man in the eighth inning, but he’s pitched as early in the sixth inning and as late as the ninth. Despite not being the closer, he has more saves (four) than earned runs allowed this season (two). His 0.89 WHIP would be the best of his career if he were to maintain it for a full season.

When Raisel Iglesias was out with a shoulder injury, the Braves knew exactly who to turn to.

Keep in mind, this isn’t a breakout campaign. He’s a two-time All-Star. He had 76 career saves in the previous two seasons, when he was the Padres’ closer. He’s just managed to take the track record he’s already assembled and turn up the dial.

All of this comes while being able to wear multiple hats during a time that the bullpen needs someone in any spot they can get it.

Four members of the Braves bullpen from opening are no longer on the active roster. Joel Payamps is down in Triple-A. Jose Suarez is already on his second team since being designated for assignment. Osvaldo Bido and Aaron Bummer aren’t even signed to any teams.

Beyond the options on the opening day roster, they have used 15 different pitchers exclusively as relievers this season. Others, such as Martin Perez and Didier Fuentes, have become options in the bullpen despite coming into the season as starters.

This addition went from simply being a strong addition to being one of the most important ones in a hurry. They have had trouble on the days he isn’t available. If he weren’t here at all, this situation could have been much more complicated.

Iglesias is under contract for one more season. If he were to choose to retire, the staff would be in good hands. They've turned to him in the short-term. He's someone who is already proven that he can step in in the long-term.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news