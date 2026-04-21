Braves Lose Raisel Iglesias Due to Injury, Recall Long Reliever

The Atlanta Braves received some brutal news regarding closer Raisel Iglesias. He will head to the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to Monday, April 20.

He last pitched on Sunday in Philadelphia, pitching a scoreless inning and picking up the save. In the lead up to that, he sat out a few games because he reportedly slept on his shoulder wrong.

It doesn’t appear at this time that much is known about the severity of his injury. Inflammation can be tricky. Sometimes, a pitcher sits for a couple weeks and is fine, but other times, it can keep them out for months.

As long as the Braves think he’ll be back within 60-days, he’ll stay on the 15-day. If they think he’ll be out for a time, and they want to clear the roster spot, then they’ll move him over and add another arm.

Iglesias had been on a roll for the Braves this season. He has been scoreless up to this point with a 0.69 WHIP and 11 strikeouts across eight outings.

At the conclusion of the most recent homestand, he had picked up his 100th save in a Braves uniform.

He re-signed with the team over the offseason to a one-year, $16 million contract.

The Braves have a strong option to turn to for filling in at closer in Robert Suarez. Before signing on to be the setup man in Atlanta, he was an All-Star closer for the San Diego Padres. He made 76 saves over the last two seasons and has one so far this season.

Part of why they signed him was with this in mind. Not necessarily in case Iglesias was injured, but so they had another solid option for the ninth if he was unavailable for any reason.

Tyler Kinley or Dylan Lee can take over the setup role in the eighth inning. Both have had their share of appearances in the late innings this season with Kinley having four appearances in the eight and ninth combined.

Dodd will provide the team with an effective option out of the bullpen who can give them multiple innings when needed. He delivered three scoreless innings behind Chris Sale on Sunday, April 12. It is his only appearance in the majors this season.

We’ll see how long he sticks around. If he pitches multiple innings one night, he may get sent down for another arm simply because he’s not available to pitch for a few days.

Sign up for our freee newsletter for the latest news