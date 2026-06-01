Braves Option Long Reliever, Outright Carrasco to Triple-A

As the Atlanta Braves get set for another home stand, they've made another shuffle to the pitching staff. They announced Monday morning that they optioned Anthony Molina to Triple-A. Along with that move, they announced they outrighted Carlos Carrasco to Gwinnett.

Carrasco is already on the Stripers' roster, but his status is listed as "not yet reported."

Molina was brought up to give the roster a fresh arm after they designated Carrasco for assignment. However, he didn't see action over the weekend in Cincinnati. There was no corresponding move for someone being called up.

When he saw action in early May, he pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Rockies. He'll likely resume his role as a starting pitcher for Gwinnett to stay stretched out.

When down in Gwinnett, Carrasco is typically used in the rotation as well, though he's been used solely out of the bullpen in the majors this season. He gave the Braves four innings of two-run ball during their 8-0 loss to the Red Sox last week.

He's been up and down plenty already this season. We'll likely see him back with the big league team when they need the option to turn to.

The Braves have Monday off, and they'll resume action when they host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series at Truist Park. No Braves probable starters have been made official yet for the upcoming series. Whoever is penciled in for Tuesday will face Kevin Gausman.

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