Braves Call Up Fresh Arm for Upcoming Series vs Reds, DFA Carrasco

The Atlanta Braves made the move to add another long-relief option to the bullpen. They announced Friday afternoon that they had recalled right-hander Anthony Molina from Triple-A Gwinnett.

In a corresponding move, they designated right-hander Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

Carrasco hurled four innings for the Braves during Wednesday’s 8-0 loss to the Red Sox. He’s likely still considered to be unavailable, so this move gives them a fresh arm. Reynaldo López covered two innings on Thursday. This added a heightened need for an arm that can get more than three outs.

López isn't going anywhere. They don't want to option Dodd and be without him for 15 days, when he's considered part of the long-term plans. Carrasco was the odd man out.

We can likely expect him to be outrighted to Gwinnett before electing free agency. After that, he’ll likely re-sign with the team to a minor league contract.

He did his job. In a game where the Braves experienced a blowout loss, they only needed three pitchers. Dylan Dodd covered two outs in the fourth after Bryce Elder was lifted. Carrasco came in and took care of the rest.

Molina has seen action in the majors this season. He pitched two scoreless innings out in Colorado on May 1, when the Braves rallied to beat the Rockies, 8-6.

After starting the Triple-A season in the bullpen, he’s taken on a starting role over the last month, allowing him to stay stretched out. He has a 3.54 ERA as a starting pitcher with Gwinnett this season.

Unlike Dodd, Molina is someone the Braves are comfortable using an option on. Not having to put him through waivers also removes a headache.

Some of the usual key arms in the bullpen should be available after getting rest, such as Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez.

The Braves are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series. Grant Holmes will be on the mound for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

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