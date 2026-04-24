Braves Outright Right-Hander to Triple-A

The Atlanta Braves have decided on their plans for right-hander Ian Hamilton. They announced Friday afternoon that they have outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

While the announcement didn't include whether or not he accepted his outright assignment, he is currently listed on the Triple-A roster as active. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday to make room on the active roster for prospect arm Didier Fuentes. He has since been optioned to Triple-A to make room for fellow prospect starter JR Ritchie.

Hamilton made one appearance for the big league team on Tuesday. He pitched an inning, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks while picking up a strikeout.

The Braves signed him to a one-year non-guaranteed contract back in December. He was part of the team's big league camp during spring training. He was sent to Triple-A ahead of the regular, and he opted to stay with the organization.

In five apperances for Triple-A this season, he has a 2.84 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP across 6 1/3 innings pitch. He has pitched in the majors over part of the last seven seasons, including 2026. The was part of the New York Yankees bullpen for three seasons before joining the Braves.

The bullpen has been shuffled frequently as they try to keep the staff stocked with fresh arms. Some times, they opted for veterans, such as Hamilton. Other times, they've given prospects, such as Rolddy Muñoz and Hayden Harris, a chance to see action. Other times, they've opted for long relievers, such as Dylan Dodd, who has since found himself on the injured list.

The Braves are set to start their upcoming series on Friday when they play the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m., and Grant Holmes will have the start.

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