Braves Prospect Named to Triple-A All-Star Team

Owen Murphy will head into the offseason with an accolade added to his resume. The Atlanta Braves prospect was named to the International League

According a Gwinnett press release, Murphy is the first member of the team to be named to this Triple-A All-Star team since Bryce Elder in 2024.

In 18 starts with Gwinnett this season, he went 5-8 with a 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP with 94 strikeouts. This performance earned him a couple shots to pitch in the major league this season.

He most recently pitched earlier this month, once in Chicago against the Cubs on Sept. 16 and at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 22. In 12 innings pitched, he had a 6.00 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP.

Murphy arguably pitched better than the numbers suggest. He got clipped on a handful of pitches. His time will come.

At the beginning of the season, Murphy was the team's No. 7 prospect. He's down to No. 10 following the draft and the rise of some prospects lower down in the minor leagues.

He's made major strides this season, not having even pitched a game in Double-A before this season. He can take this experience into the offseason and get ready for 2027.

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