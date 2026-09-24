Why Eric Hartman was Perfect Fit for Braves' MiLB Player of the Year

Eric Hartman has officially been named the Atlanta Braves' Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America, capping off one of the most surprising breakout seasons anywhere in the minor leagues in 2026.

Hartman didn't even appear on baseball's Top 100 prospect lists when the season began. Now, he's ranked as high as No. 40 on MLB.com and No. 22 by Baseball America — and within Atlanta's own farm system, he's rocketed all the way to the top spot as the Braves' top prospect. For an organization whose system has been thin on outfield bats, that ascent couldn't have come at a better time.

The rise is even more remarkable given where Hartman started. A 20th-round pick out of high school, he began the year as Atlanta's No. 26 prospect in a system that entered 2026 talking mostly about JR Ritchie, Cam Caminiti and Tate Southisene.

Hartman, a 20-year-old left-handed batter listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, is looking to become the first hitter from the Canadian province of Alberta to reach the majors, though Toronto's Tim Piasentin and Tampa Bay's Nathan Flewelling could still beat him to that distinction. Even so, he'd be part of a small, historic group.

What makes Hartman stand out is a hit tool that doesn't fit the modern three-outcome mold. He makes consistent contact, limits chases outside the zone, and draws plenty of walks — he understands his job is simply to get on base and create havoc once he's there. That approach, paired with more raw power than scouts originally credited him with, has fueled a genuine breakout.

Hartman opened the season at High-A Rome, hitting .273 with 24 home runs and 64 RBIs in 94 games before a promotion to Double-A Columbus on August 4. He got off to a slow start with the Clingstones, but with just a few games left in the regular season, his full-season numbers now read as a legitimate 20/20 threat and then some: 26 home runs, 21 doubles, 74 RBIs, 69 walks and 56 stolen bases across 128 games. Speed remains his calling card — he's been the fastest player in Atlanta's system all year — and if he can trim down his 146 strikeouts, there's a real case that he becomes a major weapon for an outfield-needy organization.

Personally, I believe Hartman has genuine 40/40 potential at the major league level. That combination of raw power and elite speed gives him a shot at becoming one of the more electric players in the game.

One comparison that's stuck with me is Grady Sizemore — another powerful left-handed swing paired with plus speed, who was a 30-30 threat whenever he was healthy. Hartman probably won't match the defensive polish that made Sizemore a two-time Gold Glove winner, but I could see him developing into the kind of hitter who picks up a Silver Slugger or two of his own, in what's hopefully a long major league career.

Defensively, Hartman's below-average arm likely limits him to left field long-term, which happens to line up well with where the Braves' big-league roster could use the help.

It's safe to say nobody saw this coming. A prep bat selected in the 20th round wasn't supposed to be a 30/30 threat and his organization's top prospect within two years, let alone Minor League Player of the Year. But that's exactly the season Eric Hartman just put together, and it's easy to see why the name is generating buzz — a name that could soon be on the back of an Atlanta Braves jersey.

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