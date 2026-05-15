Braves Remain Linked to Top 2027 International Prospect

Hype continues to build around an international prospect connected to the Atlanta Braves organization. Shortstop prospect out of the Dominican Republic, Alfredo Sena, will be part of next year’s international prospect signing class and is expected to sign when the window opens on Jan. 15, 2027.

A recent report from baseball prospect reporter Wilber Sánchez indicated that he will sign for an estimated $5.8 million when the time comes. It’s a steep bonus, but other sources back up the number and the hype around his abilities.

Alfredo Sena, el prospecto dominicano de la clase 2027 que hará historia en el mercado internacional.



Tiene un preacuerdo con los Bravos de Atlanta por un bono récord de $5.8 millones de dólares.



“Es el mejor campocorto en la historia del mercado internacional. Batea a ambas… pic.twitter.com/xtb9dw2gHV — Wilber Sánchez (@wilberdata) May 14, 2026

The report indicates that it would be a record. However, it's unclear which record this would be. Roki Sasaki signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the 2025 class to a $6.5 million signing bonus.

He’s been connected to the Braves as far back as 2024, and he’s worn Braves gear in multiple posts on his social media pages. One of his post included the A on the Braves' ballcap as a way of spelling out his name.

Baseball America highlighted him at the time as someone who could get one of the largest signing bonuses in his class.

Prospects To Watch From The Tournament



Dominican shortstop Alfredo Sena (Braves, eligible to sign Jan. 15, 2027) should get one of the biggest bonuses in his class 👀



He was the star of the tournament and ...



READ MORE: https://t.co/Kq6hTAcSAY pic.twitter.com/6t4O0BDpjI — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 11, 2024

ESPN ranked Sena as the top prospect among those who are currently 16 years old back in January. This list included international prospects as well as domestic prospects who will be draft-eligible in a couple of years.

Along with this report, two major sports outlets rate him highly and/or expect him to get a payday soon. Most importantly, he's connected to the Braves throughout. Sena may not receive exactly $5.8 million, but he appears set to net a high signing bonus.

According to Spotrac, the last time the Braves signed a player for at least $5 million was shortstop Jose Perdomo, who headlined the 2024 international prospect class.

Perdomo’s bonus consisted of 84.39% of their pool money. So, while this number isn’t unprecedented, the Braves seem prepared to take another big swing and land a top talent.

They have almost every reason to do so. The international talent pool has been pivotal to the Braves' success for years now. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies are two prime examples of the current team who came to the organization as international prospects.

Andruw Jones, who was recently voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, was also an international prospect.

Since this is a story that is still developing - he doesn't sign until January - we will continue to monitor this prospect leading up to his signing.