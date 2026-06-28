Why Braves Should Be Excited for Talent in Minor League System

While the frustrations ensue at the big league level in June, perhaps some excitement can be found down in the Atlanta Braves system.

There is hearing the hype. There is seeing the highlights. Then, there is seeing it all in person. It becomes that much more real once you see them in action live.

You can get a serious look at the speed and how hard the ball comes off the bat. Defensive abilities are on full display.

Atlanta is considered to have a thin talent pool. Even if it's still not as deep as many other teams, they have some nice pieces that are a testament to their ability to develop.

If some of these guys are traded away at the deadline to bring in a piece for a World Series push, then another team is going to be excited to have them, too.

If you’re left-hander Cam Caminiti or infielder Tate Southisene, your hype came about the night of the draft as first-round picks. If you’re Eric Hartman or John Gil, your buzz arrived a little later. They required a breakout to get themselves on the map.

Regardless, they all found their way to the same place at the same time.

Something is brewing in Rome. They're not just individual prospects who are in the same lineup together. It’s a group of guys that mesh well together, and they take pride in that.

"We got a great group of guys," Hartman said. "And I think it's a lot of fun. You kind of develop a brotherhood with these guys, and you're always rooting for each other and always pushing each other to compete and to win."

In a sense, a rising tide lifts all boats. Having this bond has helped encouraged that push to do better.

"I think when we're all helping each other win, I think that's when we all succeed individually as well," he added.

If there is an attempt to dive into everything that has resulted from these efforts as a team, this would go from an article to a straight list very fast.

There is so much being left on the cutting room floor that you’d expect me to dive into. That is a testament to the talent developing in the lower levels of the Braves system. You can’t get to everything happening in Rome, let alone including Augusta along with it, within one story.

However, I'll include the following stats for now to help paint a fuller picture.

Six batters in Saturday night's lineup in Rome alone are top prospects in the Braves system. Four of them have stolen 20 bases or more. The next stolen base fro Isaiah Drake will make it five.

Three of them have double-digit home runs, and it's not even July. Seven of them are posting an on-base percentage of at least .342.

On the pitching side, they have two arms who average double-digit strikeouts per nine innings.

They can hit one out. They can keep the line moving. They have two left-handers who miss bats.

"We got a lot of guys on this team that are special to watch," Caminiti said. "So, we've got a fun group."

The Braves are still considered a World Series contender now. It can be easy to forget that with the latest skid they've been on. But making that push while also seeing the potential next generation coming together should have this organization over the moon.

In an effort to stay level-headed, there is still a long way to go. Double-A and above will provide a new level of discipline from the competition these guys have seen yet. The reality is that some will be weeded out.

One may end up being that player that fans can't believe the team let go. And that's fine. This is a win-now year, and they should take some swings and take some risks at the trade deadline.

However, while the Braves should be bold and be buyers, unloading the whole farm would be a mistake. Sure, organizations are always planning out the next class, but there should be some untouchables.

This current major league clubhouse takes pride in the type of energy that they have. The next group has a chance to preserve that energy. It's a valuable trait from this group that shouldn't be overlooked.

See at least some of this through to the end. A payoff is coming in the next couple of years that could be huge for the long-term success of this franchise.

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