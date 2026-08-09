Braves Opt to Release Veteran Shortstop

Jorge Mateo's time with the Atlanta Braves is officially over. The team announced Sunday evening that he had been released. The decision comes nearly a week after he had been designated for assignment.

The Braves put him on waivers on Monday as they were adjusting the roster following the trade deadline. Ha-Seong Kim was also coming off his rehab assignment, and a roster move was also required to give him a spot on the active roster.

With the emergence of Jim Jarvis and the versatility that Mauricio Dubon has brought to the team, Mateo proved to be the odd man out.

He signed with the Braves to a one-year major league contract back in January after Ha-Seong Kim went down with an offseason injury that required surgery. It was clear from the jump that Kim would missed a few months, so they pivoted to add Mateo.

It was speculated early on that Mateo wouldn't the last the full season, but he lasted for a good chunk of it. It helped that he provided a solid bat for a time, along with speed and defense.

In 67 games, he batted .240 with a .665 OPS, four home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 stolent bases on 11 attempts.

Through the end of May, he was batting .319 with an .876 OPS. Over the following two months, his production dropped off hard, with him batting .120 with a .330 OPS over his final 30 games. His last appearance came on July 29, with his last start happening back on July 8.

Of course all of that production is stronger than what the Braves have gotten out of him, but they decided it was easier to part with Mateo.

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