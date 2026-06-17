Braves Shuffle Roster Ahead of Evening Game, Harris Feeling Better

The Atlanta Braves are making some changes to the active roster ahead of their evening game on Wednesday.

Manager Walt Weiss said that Anthony Molina would be optioned and Carlos Carrasco would be brought up to provide the team with innings. Jair Camargo is planned to come up and be a third catcher on the staff.

Weiss added that Camargo was coming up because they’re “trying to stay away from putting Drake behind the plate.”

It can be presumed that Baldwin will be the starting designated hitter for the second game on Wednesday. He was the starting catcher for Tuesday night/Wednesday afternoon’s game that was postponed due to weather.

Whether or not Sandy León or Camargo is in the lineup is to be determined.

Camargo has been in Triple-A with Gwinnett the whole season. He was a non-roster invite during spring training. In 37 games with the Stripers, he has batted .232 with a .581 OPS, two home runs and 13 RBIs.

The move makes sense when you can have the extra player. They don’t have to worry about losing the designated hitter because Baldwin was penciled into the position. If they pinch hit or pinch run either catcher, they have another who can come in.

Meanwhile, Michael Harris II is said to have woken up feeling better than expected. At the time, Weiss hadn’t spoken to him to see how he felt ahead of the evening game.

Harris had to sit out the afternoon because it was the same game as Tuesday night. He left the game early due to another case of back tightness, which caused him some trouble earlier this month. He had a base hit and scored a run before having to exit.

They were encouraged, but there was no indication of whether or not he would be in the lineup. They hadn't checked in between games at the time of the update. This development will be updated once the lineup is released.

There is always the possibility that he's out of the lineup but available to pinch hit. This scenario was the case when he first sustained back tightness last time.

The Braves lost the rain-delayed game against the Giants 7-2. They look to even the series during the nightcap. JR Ritchie wil be on the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

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