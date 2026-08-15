Lane Thomas Embracing New Role Since Joining Atlanta Braves

When Lane Thomas was pulled mid-game out in Colorado on Aug. 1, his role in baseball experienced a shift. He went from being the everyday centerfielder in Kansas City to being a platoon corner outfielder on the Atlanta Braves.

Originally from Knoxville, Tenn., about three and a half hours from Atlanta, he grew up with plenty of familiarity with the organization. Excitement comes from that. While it's preferred to be an everyday player, the timing of his arrival to Atlanta helps with the switch.

"It makes it a lot easier to accept that role when you're going to one of the best teams he in baseball," Thomas said to Atlanta Braves on SI. "So, man, I'm just looking forward to doing what I can two, three months and hopefully, he we get to go where we want to go."

Since Thomas is tasked with mainly facing left-handed hitters, he's been rotation between being in the starting lineup, and coming off the bench after a certain pitching change has been made.

He's had just two hits in 13 plate appearances and four trips onto the basepaths. However, he's made them count. Both of his hits have been for extra bases and have driven in runs. One of those extra-base knocks was a home run against the Mets on Wednesday.

The effort gives him an early .853 OPS despite batting just .182.

"It's really nice to see a guy who understands his role from day one," hitting coach Tim Hyers told Atlanta Braves on SI. "And coming in and understanding how he can help to contribute to our team."

Thomas is part of a group of players who have been able to move around and take on different roles since joining the team. Mike Yastrzemski, who platoons with Thomas in the outfield, is tasked with right-handed hitters. Dom Smith, as a designated hitter, has the same role.

Meanwhile, the Braves have an option in Mauricio Dubón, who handles all pitchers, but he is tasked with different defensive positions. Over on the pitching side, Martín Pérez has been both a starter and a reliever this season.

Willingness to take on a small piece, or varying pieces, of the puzzle to help a team win says something about who they are as ballplayers. Thomas provides the latest example of bringing certain traits to a clubhouse that takes pride in its character.

"You got to be able to accept that role," manager Walt Weiss said to the media on Wednesday. "And we've heard he's always been a great teammate. You know everyone likes Lane Thomas. That's his reputation. So, yeah, you don't think twice about bringing a guy in here and messing up their chemistry or whatever. You've got to get the right people. It's not always about chasing talent. "

Weiss added that while of course Thomas has the talent, it's about brining in the right talent.

Having the right talent has translated to a 5-2 record in the seven games that the newest member of the outfield has seen action in.

The first couple of weeks of being an Atlanta Brave are in the books. Helping put the finishing touches on the regular season is still a primary task. Of course, October will be the ultimate goal.

He said he hopes the next two to three months are a push to achieve the ultimate goal. Should he keep doing his part, that timeline will be much closer to three than to two.

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