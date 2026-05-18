How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Marlins Series

The Atlanta Braves are back on the road and set to face the Marlins down in Miami. They're coming off of taking their series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. On Sunday, they beat the Red Sox 8-1.

Consider this your TV guide for the week. Here is how to watch the game and who is scheduled to pitch during the series in Miami this week. All first pitch times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

How to Watch the Braves

Monday, May 18, 6:40 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV

Tuesday, May 19, 4:10 p.m.: BravesVision

Wednesday, May 20, 6:40 p.m.: BravesVision

Thursday, May 21, 6:40 p.m.: BravesVision

On Monday, there is an over-the-air option to watch the games. Other than that, the games are on BravesVision this week.

BravesVision is available on Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (ch.1254), DirecTV (645), U-Verse (1730), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies across the Braves TV market. It’s also available for streaming with a subscription.

In the Atlanta area, the following channels under the Gray TV umbrella are Atlanta News First (ANF) and Peachtree Sports Network.

Proabable Starters for Braves vs Marlins Series

Monday, May 18: JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.32 ERA) vs Max Meyer (3-0, 3.21 ERA)

Tuesday, May 19: Martín Pérez (2-2, 2.31 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett (0-1, 33.75)

Wednesday, May 20: Chris Sale (6-3, 1.96 ERA) vs Janson Junk (2-3, 4.14 ERA)

Thursday, May 21: Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.45) vs Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.53 ERA)

Ritchie is now set to pitch on Monday, after Pérez had his start moved back one day. The veteran Pérez pitched an inning of relief during Saturday night's loss to the Red Sox. He threw 14 pitches, so the extra day ensures he's able to give a starter's workload against the Marlins.

Sale has been handed the loss in his last two starts despite only allowing a combined four runs, two earned, over 13 innings pitched. His 1.96 ERA is still the third best in the National League among qualifiers.

Strider has looked sharp in his last two starts. He has allowed a single earned run and struck out 12 across 11 1/3 innings pitched. Four of those strikeouts have come on the slider.

Injury Updates

Spencer Schwellenbach has resumed throwing. He is doing light tosses. Still a long way from a return, but it's still an important step.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is expected to be back soon, but it'll certainly be after the series in Miami. He'll continue his workouts, but they're being careful with the turf at LoanDepot Park.

Eli White could potentially be activated soon. There is speculation that it could be on Monday, but Walt Weiss didn't want to be held to that. Regardless, he's on the right track.