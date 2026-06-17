For the third series in a row, the Atlanta Braves must battle the rain. Their series opener against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park is in a weather delay. The game got underway on time at 7:15, but rainfall impacted visibility and affected the playing surface around 8:00.

9:50: The Braves game with the Giants has been suspended. It will resume on Tuesday at 2:00 PM (tonight's tickets will be honored in game 1) with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning down 3-2. Game 2 will begin at 7:15 PM.

9:43: Here comes the big tarp

9:34: Tarp is coming out on the mound and home plate.

9:31: Braves/Giants managers Walt Weiss/Tony Vitello are speaking with the umpires and grounds crew.

9:24: Braves' grounds crew has left the field. Rain has held off. No update on a start time yet.

9:11: Braves documentary video of the 2021 World Series has started to run on the big screen.

9:03: From the Braves, "We’re awaiting an update on the restart time for tonight’s game and will pass along as soon as we have it. Thanks for hanging in there!"

8:47: Rain appears to have subsided. Grounds crew is putting patches of dry dirt in the infield around player defensive depth while Blooper is patrolling the outfield with a bat.

8:42: Fresh dirt has been applied and rakes are out there. Still no tarp. Misty rain is still coming down.

8:35: Giants bullpen has walked across the field and entered the dugout. Crowd is still here in pretty good capacity. Fresh dirt is coming down from the crew.

8:32: Grounds crew is back working on the infield. Field is still not covered, but looks pretty messy.

8:27: Braves/Giants managers Walt Weiss/Tony Vitello are speaking with the grounds crew. Rakes are coming off the field, but no update.

The Braves currently trail the Giants 3-2 in the bottom of the 2nd. Catcher Drake Baldwin made his triumphant return from injury with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 1st inning. Mauricio Dubón also drove in a run, scoring Michael Harris -- who subsequently came up injured while scoring.

Drake Baldwin becomes the first #Braves catcher since Drake Baldwin to hit a home run. pic.twitter.com/B7T4Xokv6S — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) June 16, 2026

San Francisco's scoring came early in the game on a sacrifice fly from Jung Hoo Lee in the 1st inning, and a pair of manufactured runs in the 2nd by Bryce Eldridge and Matt Chapman. Braves pitcher Grant Holmes has gone 2.0 innings of work, allowing four hits, three walks, three earned runs, and striking out two.

The Braves had their third game against the White Sox rescheduled due to rain before also running into issues in New York against the Mets.

This story will be updated.

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