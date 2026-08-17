Rain-Delayed Braves vs Twins Game Gets New First Pitch Time

It’s Déjà vu all over again for the Atlanta Braves. The series opener in Minnesota against the Twins has entered a rain delay.

At this time, first pitch is now set for 8:30 pm EDT (7:30 pm local time).

Martín Pérez was set to pitch in the series opener. It’s currently unknown if he will still make his start.

The delay came pretty close to the originally scheduled first pitch time of 7:40 p.m. Time will tell what the Braves decide.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they come along.

It’s not an ideal way for the Braves to start a busy road trip.



They’ll start in Minnesota for three games. Before they head to Milwaukee, a lot stop will be made in Chicago for a makeup game against the White Sox. Coincidentally, that game is being played because the finale of the series from June was rained out.

The series finale against the Brewers will be played in Williamsport, Pa., for the Little League Classic.