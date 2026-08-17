Braves vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

The Atlanta Braves hit the road for a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins starting on Monday night.

The Braves have struggled to find consistency as of late, going 4-5 in their last nine games.

Meanwhile, the Field of Dreams Game started a nightmare series for Minnesota. The Twins got outscored 23-7 in a three-game sweep against the Phillies and have now lost six of their last eight games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Twins on Monday, Aug. 17.

Braves vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+123)

Twins +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Braves -124

Twins +116

Total

9.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Braves vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Braves: Martin Perez (8-6, 2.96 ERA)

Twins: Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.64 ERA)

Martin Perez has yet to allow a run in three starts this month. He’s given up just five hits in 16 innings, throwing seven shutout frames against the Nationals, three – in a rain-shortened start – against the Marlins, and six last time out against the Mets. The southpaw no-hit the Twins for six innings in a start last year.

Bailey Ober is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on eight hits in six innings against the Orioles. He’s consistently allowed a few runs in his starts, though, as shown by his 4.64 ERA.

Braves vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 17

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, MNNT

Braves record: 74-50

Twins record: 60-65

Braves vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-143)

Matt Olson has been a solid presence in the middle of Atlanta’s lineup all year long, and that hasn’t changed recently. He’s 16 for 56 (.286) with eight home runs and four doubles in his last 15 games, scoring 15 runs and driving in 11 in that span.

Olson has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in two straight games, five of seven, and 11 of his last 15 games. He’s also 2 for 2 against Ober, with a home run in his career.

Braves vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Martin Perez has been fantastic recently for the Braves, and the Twins were just held to seven runs in their three-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies.

Going on the road hasn’t been too much of a problem for the Braves, who are 32-27 on the road and 42-23 at home.

The Twins are also just 18-23 vs. LHP this season while going .500 against right-handed starters.

Atlanta is the better team here and we’re getting a decent price at -124 tonight in Minnesota.

Pick: Braves -124

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