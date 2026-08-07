Braves vs Yankees Series Opener in Weather Delay

The first game of the Atlanta Braves’ three-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx will have to wait.

The game is in a delay, and first pitch is currently scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT.

An announcement was made by the New York Yankees well before first pitch. Thunderstorms are expected in the area.

This is the second game in a row the Braves have had to battle weather. On Thursday night, the series finale against the Miami Marlins paused for one hour and 24 minutes. Rain continued to come down even after play resumed, but it never had to pause again.

Currently, Tyler Mahle is scheduled to start for the Braves in what would be his team debut. He was acquired by the team ahead of the trade deadline. Max Fried, who was part of the Braves organization from his debut in 2017 until 2024, is scheduled to face his former team for the first time.

It’s unclear if either pitcher will still get to pitch on Friday. It would depend where they were in their warm ups.

More information will be passed along when it comes about. This is a developing story.

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