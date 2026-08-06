Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for White Sox-Red Sox, Marlins-Braves, Twins-Royals)

We have a lighter MLB slate on Thursday with just 11 games on the docket, including six afternoon games.

I’m targeting a pair of home favorites and an under for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, August 6.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, August 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+109) vs. Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves (-140) vs. Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals UNDER 9 (-118)

Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+109) vs. Chicago White Sox

The Red Sox have a chance to sweep the White Sox and win their eighth straight game tonight. They took the first two games of the series rather easily, 14-2 and 4-0, and have an advantage on the mound in the finale.

Ranger Suarez allowed three runs on eight hits in 8.2 innings in his first two starts back from the injured list. He topped out at 65 pitches in his last start, but should be able to go a bit longer now that he’s back in the swing of things.

Luis Castillo will be making his first start for Chicago. He allowed five runs on 11 hits in five innings against the Dodgers in his last start for Seattle.

The Red Sox are an incredible 25-3 since July 3. Of those 25 wins, 19 were by at least two runs.

Atlanta Braves (-140) vs. Miami Marlins

The Braves swept the Nats in a four-game series to start their homestand, and can now close it out with a sweep of the Marlins. They’ve won seven games in a row: all six on this homestand and their final game in New York against the Mets.

Miami has had some success recently, but that was against a struggling Phillies squad and the lowly Mets.

The Braves tagged Janson Junk for eight runs in five innings back in May, and Martin Perez allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings last time out.

To top it all off, the Braves are 38-20 at home while the Marlins are 24-34 on the road – and the Fish are just 11-16 vs. LHP this season.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals UNDER 9 (-118)

The Twins are still fighting to stay alive, but these teams are both largely out of it in the AL Central – the Royals are, at the very least. And Minnesota’s fight hasn’t been going so well as it’s lost four games in a row, scoring 12 runs in that span.

The Royals’ offense broke out for eight runs on Tuesday and six runs at Coors Field over the weekend, but has been held to four runs or fewer in six of its past eight games.

Bailey Ober and Michael Wacha aren’t going to be competing for any Cy Young Awards, but they should be able to keep these bats at bay. Ober had a quality start against Kansas City just last week, and Wacha has allowed a total of four earned runs in his last three starts.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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