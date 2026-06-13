Eli White's Big Day Lifts Braves to Win Over Mets, Snaps Losing Streak

From time to time, Eli White has a big day looming. His latest came on Saturday in Flushing, Queens, as the Atlanta Braves picked up a 3-1 win against the New York Mets.

White started things off with an RBI double that opened scoring and gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. He followed it up with a solo home run to left field in the top of the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

His third hit, a one-out double in the top of the seventh, put him in scoring position. However, the Braves left the potential third run stranded.

In his final at-bat of the game, he grounded out to shortstop Bo Bichette, who had moved over from third base at the start of that same inning, missing out on his first career four-hit game.

“The guys that don’t play every day - they’ve been big for us,” manager Walt Weiss said. “When they get the chance to play, they help us win games.”

This performance marked the fifth three-hit day of White’s career, and his first since he tallied three against the Boston Red Sox on May 17, 2025.

Having those guys contribute off the bench has been pivotal for the team this season, and it comes in spots where it’s hard to stay consistent. They aren’t always seeing game action, which helps them stay sharp.

Yet, they pull through.

“I think it has a lot to do with their mentality,” Weiss said. “They always stay ready. They don’t mope when they’re not playing. They’re pulling for their teammates. They’re just engaged all the time, and they do all the work.”

With key stars, such as Ronald Acuña Jr., on the injured list, their help gains more emphasis. White was no stranger to stepping up, and the Braves will keep looking for those moments.

The Mets cut the lead in half in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by first baseman Mark Vientos.

However, Michael Harris backed up White with a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning that made it a two-run game once again.

For a moment, it appeared that Juan Soto hit a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning off Raisel Iglesias to bring the Mets back within a run. However, after a long review, it was overturned, and 3-1 proved to be the final score.

The Braves snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the road trip.

There’s one last game on the road on Sunday before the team heads back to its home territory of Truist Park. With the series all tied up, it comes down to the rubber match. Bryce Elder will be on the mound for the finale and will go up against Freddy Peralta at 1:40 p.m.

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