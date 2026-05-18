Former Braves Infielder Announces Retirement

A recent member of the Atlanta Braves’ infield has decided to hang it up. Gio Urshela announced via his personal Instagram page that he would be retiring after 10 seasons in the major leagues.

As part of his announcement, he included a graphic that paid tribute to all the teams that he played for during his career. It included images of him in those team uniforms as well as the logos of these teams in chronological order at the bottom.

Urshela played 36 regular-season games and two postseason games for the Atlanta Braves during the final months of the 2024 season. After Austin Riley went down with a broken hand, they signed him to take over at third base.

The veteran infielder, whom the Detroit Tigers had recently released, gave them a solid option to fill the gap during a push to secure a playoff spot. He batted .265 with a .711 OPS, four home runs and 15 RBIs.

The Braves finished with 89 wins and secured the second National League wild card on the last game of the regular season.

Following his time with the Braves, he signed with the Athletics for the 2025 season. It would be the last team he saw regular-season action with. The Minnesota Twins signed him to a minor league contract with a spring training invite. However, he was released in late March.

During spring training, he also had the opportunity to represent his home country, Colombia, during the World Baseball Classic. Including appearances in the WBC Qualifiers, it was his fourth time representing them (2012, 2017, 2023, 2026).

When looking at his career as a whole, he is best remembered for his time with the New York Yankees from 2019 to 2021. It was where he played the plurality of his career and saw his best success at the plate.