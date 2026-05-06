Former Braves Owner, Media Pioneer Ted Turner Dies at 87

Former Atlanta Braves owner and pioneer in the television media landscape, Ted Turner, died on Wednesday at 87 years old. CNN, a news channel that he founded, announced his death.

He reportedly died peacefully and surrounded by his family. He is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Braves released a statement shortly after reflecting on his impact on the team.

“Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Atlanta Braves into ‘America’s Team. Under his stewardship, the ballclub experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained excellence in Major League Baseball history....”

During his time as owner, the Braves ultimately became one of the best teams in the game. Along with their first World Series title in 1995, the streak of 14 consecutive division titles began when he was the owner in 1991. Turner even managed the Braves for one game in 1977.

Under his ownership, major stars including Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and Dale Murphy and many more, all became members of the Atlanta Braves organization.

Turner founded the Turner Broadcasting System (TBS), Turner Network Television (TNT), CNN (the first 24-hour news network) and even Cartoon Network. He was also behind the beloved television show, Captain Planet. Even if you weren’t an Atlanta Braves fan growing up or even a sports fan, you were impacted in some way by his mark on the media landscape.

With the TBS superstation, he put the Braves onto TV screens across the country. While Braves Country is considered to cover the Southeastern United States, the team was then available coast-to-coast, building them one of the largest followings in the game.

Along with owning the Braves, he at one point owned the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and the NHL's Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets). The Hawks made the playoffs 15 times during Turner's ownership, and the club retired a jersey in his honor in 2004.

Turner was also known for his passion for sailing and his philanthropy.