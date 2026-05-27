Former Braves Reliever Aaron Bummer Finds New Landing Spot

Former Atlanta Braves reliever Aaron Bummer has found a new home after being released. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, he signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Chicago Cubs sign veteran reliever Aaron Bummer to a minor league contract after being recently released by Atlanta. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 27, 2026

He joins a Cubs team that is in the middle of a nine-game losing streak. The rotation has been more of a pressing issue than their rotation, but he provides them with an experienced depth piece.

Bummer was part of the Braves bullpen for parts of three seasons. He came over ahead of the 2024 season in a blockbuster trade that sent five players to the Chicago White Sox, including starting pitcher Mike Soroka.

He was an effective arm for the first two seasons with the team. He had a 3.69 ERA and a 112 ERA+ across 98 appearances. However, he struggled to find consistency during his 19 appearances in 2026.

After initially pitching six scoreless outings to open the season, he allowed 13 earned runs over 11 1/3 innings in his last 13 games pitched. After allowing six against the Marlins on May 18, the Braves decided they had seen enough.

The Braves have had to cycle through a number of arms to find stability in the bullpen through just the first 55 games of the season. Half the bullpen from the opening day roster is out of the picture. Even some of those who still are have missed time with injuries.

There isn't much room for error, meaning the Braves have to pulled the plug on some pitchers who were expected to be impact arms all year.

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