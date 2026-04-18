Braves Prospect JR Ritchie Masterful Again, Case for Call-Up Strengthening

JR Ritchie delivered another masterful outing for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while punching out eight.

Five of his strikeouts came on the curveball, while the other three came on the fastball. His changeup wasn’t an out pitch, but it was effective low in the zone as usual, helping set up his other pitches. For good measure, he threw 60% of his pitches for strikes.

A couple of times in which he allowed runners on base, he was able to eliminate any potential danger by inducing a double play.

Saturday’s effort was Ritchie’s third scoreless outing over his last four starts. In the one start in that span that wasn’t scoreless, he pitched seven innings of one-run ball.

This run has seen Ritchie lower his ERA to 0.99 and his WHIP to 1.02 across 27 1/3 innings pitched.

He was building a case for a call-up last season, but between spring training and the early going of 2026, it feels like it could be at any time. At some point, there is only one way to challenge him further. If they need a fifth starter, and his schedule lines up better than Didier Fuentes’ does, that could be what gets him the call.

A primary concern that remains is the number of hit batters. He has four this season, though three came in one game. He also beaned a batter in each of his final two spring training appearances.

At the Triple-A level, it’s clearly not an issue regarding the outcome of the game. However, when he reaches the next level, and his opponents are all major league bats, it could be something that starts to bite him.

Right now, the Braves' rotation consists of Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder and Martín Pérez. It wasn’t a rotation that encouraged many heading into the regular season, but now, they lead the major leagues with a 2.68 ERA.

If it wasn’t for Spencer Strider being on the way back, it would be safe to say this rotation would stay as is. Once Strider gets back, Pérez will likely either move to the bullpen or be designated for assignment again. It comes down to whether they would rather keep him or Jose Suarez around.

There’s a logjam right now for the rotation. Last year, Ritchie would have had a wide-open path to the majors due to the injuries. Now, he’s going to have to wait to see if Walt Weiss wants to give the rotation an extra day of rest, or an injury comes about, or a doubleheader becomes necessary due to weather.

But he looks ready. He’s stuck with his process, and it’s working for him. At some point this season, his time is going to come. He just needs to stay available.

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