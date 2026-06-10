How Mauricio Dubón Has Become the Braves’ Ultimate Clutch Weapon

ATLANTA – Mauricio Dubón is having a lot of fun this season with the Atlanta Braves . The club is winning games, and the new utility man has everything to do with that success.

In his first year away from Houston, Dubón has put together a marvelous first half of the season, and one of the best of his eight-year career. His .261 average, six home runs, and .733 OPS are not numbers that jump off the page, but they tell only a small part of his story.

Dubón has provided Gold Glove-caliber defense all over the diamond, and his production in clutch moments has made him a fan favorite in Atlanta. Of his 37 RBIs, 20 of them have come with two outs, and he slashes an otherworldly .357/.410/.607 with an OPS of 1.017, 32 RBIs, and two home runs with runners in scoring position.

If that is not impressive enough, just wait, because with two outs and runners in scoring position, he slashes a .407/.467/.778 with an OPS of 1.244. If the Braves are trailing, he has often been the guy to get them going, slashing .329/.405/.586 with an OPS of 0.991.

Dubón gets better when the leverage ramps up.

Was looking over some of Mauricio Dubón's clutch numbers, and it's incredible how much he improves from the low-leverage to high-leverage moments. pic.twitter.com/JZudPMbQAw — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) June 10, 2026

“You want to deliver when the pressure is there,” Dubón explained about his mindset in clutch moments. “Anybody can get a three-run home run, but when you actually need it, like if you don’t do that, and the team loses, or if you have to drive something in. That, I take pride in. I joke with these guys that when things are on fire, you gotta put them out or try to make something happen.”

The Braves, whose 45 wins lead the majors, are sure to have a half dozen different players who attain All-Star honors next month. Dubón may not be one of them, but when the going gets tough for this club, the utility man is the guy the Braves want at the plate or in the field.

“He’s been doing that,” Braves manager Walt Weiss echoed. “And he has a knack for slowing the game down in those big moments.”

So why didn’t Houston get this version of Dubón? Why did the Astros cast him off to Atlanta for a struggling Nick Allen if this was in his deck of cards?

For him, it comes down to just getting an opportunity regularly denied to him.

“I’m getting a chance to play,” Dubón said. “That’s the thing. In times past, I would get pinch-hit for in games. If I would go 0-for-2, then I wouldn’t get a third at-bat… But I can hit anybody… It’s just a matter of getting the opportunity to, and getting the chance to go out there.”

He has a point. Going back to those ‘high-leverage’ at-bats, Dubón’s 51 plate appearances in those moments have nearly reached his career high for full seasons of work (hover around the high 60s).

Dubón credits the belief that Weiss exhibits in putting him in those spots.

“He’s a big reason that we are where we’re at right now,” Weiss said, redirecting any praise back to his player. “He’s been right in the middle of a lot of good stuff, and he’s earned that [right].”

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