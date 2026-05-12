How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Cubs Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to get their latest series underway when they take on the Chicago Cubs at home. Like the Dodgers series over the weekend, two of the top teams in baseball will be pivoted against each other.

Here's all the important information that you need to know for this upcoming series. Here's how to watch the games, and who is projected to start. For good measure, some injury updates have been included as well.

How to Watch Braves vs Cubs

Tuesday, May 12: BravesVision, GrayTV, TBS (out of market), Marquee Sports Network (Cubs)

Wednesday, May 13: BravesVision, Marquee Sports Network (Cubs)

Thursday, May 14: BravesVision, Marquee Sports Network (Cubs)

If you have access to BravesVision, you're covered for the entire series. The channel is available on Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (ch.1254), DirecTV (ch. 645), U-Verse ( ch.1730), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies across the Braves TV market.

For those who may not have BravesVision, there will be an alternative for Tuesday’s series opener. It will be viewable on Gray TV stations within the team's TV market. It's an over-the-air (OTA) option that provides the game for free. In the Atlanta area, the following channels with the game are Atlanta News First (ANF) and Peachtree Sports Network.

If you're a Cubs fan and you happened to come across this article, know that locally in Chicago, the game can be found on the usual Marquee Sports Network.

Tuesday's game is also on TBS if you're out of market. So, for the crowd who wants to relive the Braves on TBS vibe for the night, it's going to require you to be well out of town. Cubs fans can't get it locally on TBS either. They have to opt for the local channel.

Probable Starters for Braves vs Cubs

Tuesday, May 12: Colin Rea (4-1, 4.03 ERA) vs Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Wednesday, May 13: Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.28 ERA) vs JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.63 ERA)

Thursday, May 14: Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82 ERA) vs Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA)

Holmes will get his first start since May 1. He was set to pitch during the Mariners series, but he was lifted in favor of Martín Pérez. He was available out of the bullpen, but he didn't make an appearance.

Ritchie will make another start, his second on home field this season. He'll be up against one of the Cubs' best starters, Shota Imanaga, who is looking closer to his All-Star 2024 season so far.

Sale's schedule lined up where he is able to pitch both against the Dodgers and the Cubs. He led off the previous series, and he'll finish off this upcoming one.

Important Injury Updates

Ha-Seong Kim was activated off the injured list on Monday. He's expected to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener. It will also be his regular-season debut. He had been recovering from a right middle finger injury that he sustained in January.

Eli White is out due to being on the concussion 7-day injured list. He slammed into the wall while robbing Max Muncy of a big hit on Sunday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been doing workouts to test his hamstring. He is eligible to be activated from the injured list during this series on Wednesday, but it is currently unclear if he'll be back at that time.