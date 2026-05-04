How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Mariners Series

The Atlanta Braves head to Seattle for their next stop on their West Coast road trip. They'll face the Mariners for a three-game series starting on Monday.

On Sunday, the Braves won 11-6 over the Colorado Rockies to complete the sweep in Denver. They looked to win their fourth in a row when they get action underway on Monday.

Here's how to watch this upcoming series and who is scheduled to pitch for the Braves. All first pitch times listed are in Eastern Daylight Time.

Where Can I Watch the Braves?

Monday, May 4, 9:40 p.m.: BravesVision

Tuesday, May 5, 9:40 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV

Wednesday, May 6, 4:10 p.m.: BravesVision

All three games of this series are available to watch on BravesVision. Tuesday's game will have an extra option, being one of the select Gray TV games. That game will be available to watch on Atlanta News First and Peachtree Sports Network.

BravesVision is available on Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (ch.1254), DirecTV (645), U-Verse (1730), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies across the Braves TV market.

Who Will Pitch for the Braves?

Monday, May 4, 9:40 p.m.: JR Ritchie (1-0, 2.92 ERA) vs Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.03 ERA)

Tuesday, May 5, 9:40 p.m.: Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.88 ERA) vs George Kirby (4-2, 3.00 ERA)

Wednesday, May 6, 4:10 p.m.: Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.34 ERA) vs Brian Woo (4-2, 3.00 ERA)

Ritchie will make his third career start. This one will hold some extra significance for him. He's from the Seattle suburb of Bainbridge Island. He'll get to pitch in his hometown for the first time in his major league career while representing the team that drafted him.

Elder last pitched on April 30, during the series finale vs the Tigers. He pitched six innings of one-run ball, but the Braves' bullpen squandered a 2-0 lead in the final two innings of the game to lose 5-2.

Holmes pitched the series opener in Denver back on Friday. He managed to give the team five innings despite allowing six runs over the first two innings of the game. The Braves rallied from being down 6-0 to win 8-6.

Other Notes

Sean Murphy is expected to be back from the injured list during this series. He would be making his season debut. He's been recovering from hip surgery since September.

During his rehab assignment, he's batting .188 with a .519 OPS. He went hitless during his first seven games, but he has since picked up the pace. Over his last six games, he's batting .333 with four RBIs.

Raisel Iglesias is expected to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday. He has been recovering from a shoulder injury.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on the 10-day injured list as of Sunday with a strained left hamstring. Jose Azocar has been added to the roster to add another outfielder. He was in the lineup, starting in right field, on Sunday, going 0-for-2.

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