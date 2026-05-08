How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are set for their biggest test to date. They aim to bounce back from dropping their three-game series to the Mariners, but it will have to come against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For those over on the East Coast, it'll require some late nights to tune in and see if they can take this juggernaut down. Fortunately, we got everything you need to know right here. Here's where you can watch the games and who's pitching in the game. All first pitch times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

How to Watch the Braves

Friday, May 8, 10:10 p.m.: BravesVision

Saturday, May 9, 9:10 p.m.: BravesVision

Sunday, May 10, 4:10 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV

Even though it's a big matchup against two major brands in the sport, this series will only be available locally. However, that makes it easier for all to watch the games.

BravesVision is available on Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (ch.1254), DirecTV (645), U-Verse (1730), Fubo and a variety of smaller cable companies across the Braves TV market.

For those who may not have BravesVision, there will be an alternative for Sunday's series finale. It will be viewable on Gray TV stations within the team's TV market. It's an over-the-air (OTA) option that provides the game for free. In the Atlanta area, the following channels with the game are Atlanta News First (ANF) and Peachtree Sports Network.

Probable Starting Pitchers for Braves vs Dodgers

Friday, May 8, 10:10 p.m.: Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14 ERA) vs Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23 ERA)

Saturday, May 9, 9:10 p.m.: Spencer Strider (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Sunday, May 10, 4:10 p.m.: Bryce Elder (3-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Justin Wrobleski (5-0, 1.25 ERA)

When the Braves moved Chris Sale's start back a couple of weeks ago, it set him up to be available for this upcomg series against the Dodgers. The ace of the staff is available to get this series started off on the right foot.

At Coors Field, Sale pitched seven innings of one-run ball. Apart from one start against the Angels on April 6, he has given the Braves at least six innings and has allowed one run or fewer in each start.

Strider will make his second start of the season. He made his season debut out in Colorado after recovering from an oblique strain, allowing three earned runs across 3 1/3 innings pitched. He'll get to pitch much closer to sea level this time, but the test switches to one of the toughest lineups in baseball.

Elder has been as rock solid as a starter could get for his team. He's pitched into the sixth inning in all but one start this season. The addition of the cutter against left-handers and the improved slider has made him much more lethal.

Injury Updates

Dylan Dodd is working his way back from a back injury. He made a rehab appearance earlier this week with Triple-A Gwinnett and pitched a scoreless inning.

Ha-Seong Kim has played a couple games for Triple-A Gwinnet during his rehab start, and he has continued to excel. He's 3-for-8 with an RBI so far. He spent the first four games of his rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus while they were at home.