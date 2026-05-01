Status of Braves Pitching Staff Heading into West Coast Road Trip

The Atlanta Braves are set for a long road trip out west, getting started with a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies. As per usual, the ongoing discussion revolves around the pitching staff and the carousel moving arms on and off the staff.

Let’s take a look at the state of the pitching staff heading into the first series of the road trip. There are some new additions to keep tabs on and a returning star set to make his season debut.

Relief for the Braves Relief Corp

Early on Friday, the team designated Jose Suarez and Joel Payamps for assignment. Hunter Stratton and Anthony Molina have been added to the staff to fill their spots.

How long these options will stick around is to be determined, but it was time for the Braves to make the switch. Payamps and Suarez had been liabilities more often than not out of the bullpen. When the main arms weren’t available, they were running a risk, and it cost them when they wanted a late 2-0 lead turn into a 5-2 loss.

As of Friday, here is how the bullpen is shaping up.

Reynaldo López

Anthony Molina

Didier Fuentes

Hunter Stratton

Dylan Lee

Aaron Bummer

Tyler Kinley

Robert Suarez (Closer)

López and Fuentes have been typically used and are still viewed as starters. However, for the time being, they are being used out of the bullpen. Martín Pérez has also been used out of the bullpen at times, but he could be considered a rotation arm for now. More on him in a moment.

More Rotation Help on the Way

Spencer Strider’s rehab assignment is over. If all goes to plan, his next start will be in a Braves uniform on Sunday.

He has been absent since the end of spring training due to an oblique strain. In his rehab outings, he had a 1.42 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP over 12 2/3 innings pitched.

The Braves are taking the rotation on a series-by-series basis. For this weekend, they’re rolling out Grant Holmes on Friday, Chris Sale on Saturday and Strider on Sunday.

Once Strider is back, someone will likely move to the bullpen full-time. A likely candidate is Pérez since he has taken on the role a couple of times already this season, and the Braves have put more value into long relief this season. He’s also a valuable veteran presence to keep around.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news