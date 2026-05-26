How To Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Red Sox Series

The Atlanta Braves are back on the road, and they’re set for the final three games of their annual interleague showdown with the Boston Red Sox. For the Braves, it's also the annual return to the city they called home for 82 seasons before moving first to Milwaukee and then Atlanta.

Both teams met earlier this month at Truist Park, with the Braves taking the series. They look to do it again, this time at the oldest ballpark in baseball, Fenway Park.

Consider this to be your TV guide for the weekend. Here is where to watch the games, who is pitching and other important information that you may need.

How to Watch Braves vs Red Sox

Tuesday, May 26: BravesVision, TBS, NESN (Boston)

Wednesday, May 27: BravesVision, NESN (Boston)

Thursday, May 28: BravesVision, NESN (Boston)

For the most part, the whole series is viewable on BravesVision. Tuesday's game is available nationally on TBS.

On cable, BravesVision is available on Spectrum (check local listings) and some other smaller providers across the coverage area. It's also available on Xfinity (channel 1254), DirecTV (channel 645), U-Verse (channel 1730) and Fubo.

Probable Starters

Tuesday, May 26: Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suarez

Wednesday, May 27: Bryce Elder vs Connelly Early

Thursday, May 28: Chris Sale vs TBD

Strider had another strong start out in Miami last week, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing three earned runs. The Braves beat the Marlins 9-3. He took home his second win of the season. The right-hander has a 2.04 ERA over his last three starts.

Elder is set for a payback start in Boston. He pitched against the Red Sox on May 16 in Atlanta and was in line for the win until the second-to-last batter he faced on the night. He allowed a two-run home run to Willson Contreras in the top of the eighth, and the Braves lost 3-2.

Meanwhile, Sale will get the chance to pitch at his former home field. He was a member of the Red Sox from when he was acquired ahead of the 2017 season until he was traded to the Braves ahead of the 2024 season. This will be his second start at Fenway Park since being traded. The first time was May 16, 2025, when the Braves won 4-2.

Other Updates

Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver are both throwing bullpen sessions. Both are still considered to be a bit away from returning, but the next stage for both of them is live batting practice. When manager Walt Weiss gave the update earlier this week, he wasn't sure when that would be. There hasn't been an update since then.

Joey Wentz continues to recover from the ACL injury he sustained during spring training. He is still in the physical therapy stage. It's expected to be a 12-month process.

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