Braves Provide Positive Updates on Two Injured Starting Pitchers

Two Atlanta Braves pitchers continue their progress on the recovery front. Manager Walt Weiss said that AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep are still throwing bullpen sessions and building up.

The next step would be for them to throw live batting practice, so they can face hitters. However, Weiss wasn’t sure when this next step would be.

Both are recovering from elbow injuries, albeit of different types. Smith-Shawver is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but Waldrep is recovering from the removal of loose bodies.

Smith-Shawver hasn’t been seen in nearly a year. His last start was on May 29, 2025, during a doubleheader in Philadelphia. He had finally been establishing himself in the rotation at the time of his latest injury hurdle.

Since it was traditional Tommy John surgery, he’s still easily a few months away. It’s unknown if, when or how he will play a role this season. But he’s taken some solid steps, and it looks like there could be a chance he pitches later this season.

Waldrep is expected to pitch this season. He had the type of procedure where he should be back barring any setbacks. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list this week to make room on the 40-man roster.

However, he's been transferred retroactively to when he initially went on the injured list. The clock doesn't reset. He can be activated whenever they feel he is ready.

Last year, he got his first taste of the majors leagues in early August, and apart from a brief optioning to the minors that didn't cause him to miss a start, he was there with the team the rest of the way.

He didn't have a guaranteed spot in the rotation heading into spring training, but he certainly would have had the chance to make a case with other injuries that arose. The current injury situation will likely net him a spot in the rotation once he's healthy.

The Braves have had a recent positive update on Spencer Schwellenbach as well. He started throwing last Friday, and he's in the light toss phase. However, he's still going to be out for a while. He's on flat ground and now even throwing at full strength.

Progress is still progress, and there is still hope that he can make it back this season.

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