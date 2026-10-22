In-House Options to Be Braves Closer for 2027 Season

The Atlanta Braves have had some continuity at the closer role for some time now. Raisel Iglesias has been the guy for four seasons now, making 131 saves.

Now, he's once again a free agent. Discussions are going to be had, even if it's about keeping the same guy as the closer.

Since it's up in the air, the discussion can look at who could potentially be the closer next season. Here are five options who are currently in-house.

With one obvious exception, no free agents will be included in this list. They have to have pitched in relief during the 2026 season as well.

Raisel Iglesias (Current Closer)

An exception had to be made with Iglesias. If he comes back, then that answers the question immediately.

As long as he is around, odds are slim that anybody else will be the closer. There is currently no word that he's going to retire at this point, so they have an incentive to bring him back for his age-37 season.

Iglesias was named an All-Star for the first time his career in 2026. He pitched to a 2.55 ERA and a 1.08 with 34 saves across 59 games.

Robert Suarez

He's been viewed as the heir apparent since he signed last offseason. He's under contract for two more seasons, and was the top pitcher in the bullpen before going down with an injury in June.

Suarez made it back in time to see action in the postseason. It was worth the wait. He was scoreless over two innings pitched, and he picked up a strikeout.

The Padres utilized him as a closer for two seasons, and he picked up 76 saves and was an All-Star each time. There would be zero complaints if he was the closer in 2027.

Didier Fuentes

For the record, he's going into spring training to be a starting pitcher. However, if he doesn't crack the rotation out of camp, and it's not Iglesias or Suarez, why not Fuentes?

He's shown at a young age how easily he can lock in late in games. He nearly picked up a four-inning save against the Dodgers in the NLDS, and he has three career saves so far.

It would certainly make for a fascinating career arc.

Dylan Dodd

Dodd had a breakout season in the Braves bullpen. You can trust him in to close out games. He could even make saves of more than three outs.

He can provide length, but like Fuentes, he wasn't used for length that often. He made four outs in a game eight times out of 48.

Ray Kerr

While he made noise in the postseason as an opener, Kerr had three games in which he recorded the final out. There's a storyline there. As part of his story, he becomes the Braves closer.

There are others who would be in line ahead of him, but there is a vision here.