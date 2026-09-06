Key Post-Break Stats That Reflect Turnaround of Braves 3B Austin Riley

Austin Riley came up clutch for the Atlanta Braves again on Sunday. He tripled home Ozzie Albies in the top of the ninth to cap off a rally and a 5-4 win.

He's had an extra-base hit in back-to-back games and has tallied a hit in six of his last seven games. It's been a continuation of the strong run that he's been on since the All-Star break.

Let's take a moment to check some key stats from that point on to show how his season has turned around.

.751 OPS

In the 46 games played since the break, he's batted .259 with a .751 OPS. It's not the numbers he was putting up during his All-Star seasons, but it's night and day compared to how he looked during the early months of the 2026 campaign.

It's closer to where he was at the end of his 2024 season (.787 OPS), right before he went down with his first of two major injuries he has faced - the other being the tears in his abs that needed surgery to repair.

For comparison of his turnaround in relation to just this season, he posted a .617 OPS before the break, giving him a boost of 134 points since.

Seven Home Runs

He also has plenty of time to have more home runs after the break than he did before the break. He had nine in the first 95 games before the Midsummer Classic. That's been a notable stat among other Braves players who have had post-break surges over the last couple of years.

Both Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies had more home runs in the second half of the season compared to the first half. What's important to keep in mind is that while the second half is considered to be in halves, it's not equal parts.

The post-break half is about one-third shorter that the first half. It makes the counting stats being seen that much more impressive.

108 OPS+

Since the All-Star break, he's officially back to be above average. It's 8% above average, but it's a start. While we can look at more traditional stats and counting stats to see where he stands, looking an advanced metric to get another idea of how much better he's been.

Again, it's not a stat that's going to indicate he's back to full All-Star form. That's beside the point. What matters is that he's improving. As he gets further back on track, maybe starts to get closer and closer to that top form.

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