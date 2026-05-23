Key Trait of Braves' SP Bryce Elder That Played a Role in His Turnaround

Another strong night for Bryce Elder is in the books. He pitched another six innings, allowing just a lone run, helping the Atlanta Braves navigate their way to a 5-4 win in the 11th inning.

He took on another top offense, and he got the job done. The Nationals entered the game with the most runs scored in baseball. They mustered a solo home run by Curtis Mead against the Braves’ starter.

“Coming out 1-0, I’ll always take our chances there if we got a few of those to work with,” Elder said. “So, it was good to see the boys come back there.”

It's not a one off example. He had a solid outing against the Nationals in his last outing against him, and adjusted to look even better this time around. He's also exceled against the Dodgers, another top offense in the game.

Elder has come a long way from even just the strong run he had last year. His arsenal has become more refined, whether it be the movement on the pitches themselves or his sequencing.

To some who may have written him off, it comes as a pleasant surprise. However, those who go way back with him see it as him taking the next step that they knew would come.

“Honestly, for me, it’s expected,” Chadwick Tromp, who walked off the game Elder started, said. “Why? Because of the prep that he puts in. I mean, he’s one of the best competitors I’ve seen. I’ve seen him, like, since before he got to the big leagues, and it’s been the same preparation.”

That preparation has been on display for a time. He’s taken the time to work with Greg Maddux. He added a new pitch that’s become a key part of his game plan against lefties. He’s had road bumps, but it’s never been due to getting in his own way.

“His mind is very sharp, and he believes in his stuff, and you know, a lot of times, as players, you kind of get carried away when the narrative is a little bit in your favor. But I like the way he prepares. I think, and I know that he doesn’t give a damn. But that’s his attitude, and it’s been a pleasure seeing him, and I expect him to keep going for a long time.”

Elder possesses a 1.97 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP after Friday night's trip to the mound. The National League has had some strong competition this year among starting pitchers. It can make it harder to stand out, but he's forcing his way through.

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