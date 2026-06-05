Many Steps Ahead for Spencer Schwellenbach Before Return to Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach is slowly making the push to return to the Atlanta Braves. That’s all that matters to the team right now after two elbow injuries about eight months apart.

He was described to be in the fairly preliminary stages of his recovery. There isn’t an inkling of a timetable at this time. Manager Walt Weiss said that he wasn’t sure what the plan would even be yet for next steps.

“It’s just a throwing progression more than anything,” Weiss said.

For now, Schwellenbach is throwing on flat ground at 75 feet, about 15 feet more than where he was when he started about three weeks ago. He most recently threw on Friday.

While the steps for the right-hander are up in the air, Weiss said it was likely the right-hander would throw up to 120 feet on flat ground before he would move to the mound.

It’s fairly common for pitchers to be in the bullpen sessions stage for some time before they move on to seeing live hitters in a sim game. Neither of those is even being thought about right now, let alone a later stage, such as a rehab assignment.

Knowing that he's just more than halfway to what could be the max distance he's throwing at on flat ground, expect him to be back much later in the season. That's assuming he's back at all. Seeing him return in August or September seems hopeful right now.

Another hopeful outlook could be that he's a bullpen option for the postseason. However, there are too many variables right between now and then to even know if that could be a possibility. They'd had to be pretty confident that he could be effective enough to contribute to a postseason roster.

His last injury doesn't provide any precedent to work with. When he suffered a right elbow fracture in late June last season, he was at the live batting practice stage at the end of September.

It's a different approach this time, and it has to be.

At this point, it's best to circle back in a few months and see where he's at. If he's back this season in any capacity, then great. If he has to just take his time and spend the whole season and upcoming offseason getting truly healthy again, then so be it.

While he's out, they aren't without their options. JR Ritchie is getting more work in at the Triple-A level after his first MLB stint. Hurston Waldrep is on a rehab assignment. He's expected to be back later this month.

There is no reason to rush Schwellenbach when there are others so much closer to be ready to help the team out.

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