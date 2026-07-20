Waldrep Faced with Another Potential Injury, Braves Await Update

The Atlanta Braves await what's next for Hurston Waldrep after he sustained an apparent injury in his latest start. He exited his last start on Sunday after just three innings and 36 pitches.

"Yeah, he wasn't feeling right. Arm wasn't feeling right," Weiss said Monday afternoon.

The right-hander experienced a dip in velocity, with a difference between 0.9 mph and 1.7 mph from the average velocity depending on the pitch.

Weiss didn't include any other details beyond that other than he is going to get checked. He didn't know which doctor was going to see him.

Regardless, the situation as a whole didn't bode well for the news they expect to hear.

"Look, anytime a pitcher has to remove himseld from a game, it's, you never think good things when that happens," Weiss said.

Once he's back, we'll have a clearer picture of how why he could be missing in action and for how long.

Waldrep underwent an elbow procedure in February to remove loose bodies from his elbows. He spent the first few months getting back to strength, not seeing live action until June 1 down at the complex in North Port, Fla.

He made three appearances for the Braves before being optioned to Triple-A. He had an 8.44 ERA and a 2.16 WHIP across 10 2/3 innings pitched.

Down in Triple-A, he's seen better success, with a 0.84 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.

Waldrep would be one of a few arms who have experienced the injury bug this season. Spencer Scwhellenbach is still recovering from a similar procedure that he had around the same time.

Spencer Strider may not be back this season, and Joey Wentz is already confirmed to be out until 2027.

AJ Smith-Shawver is relatively close to being back. He's up to 72 pitches as he ramps up. The Braves are still deciding how much of a ramp up is sufficient for a return to the big-league team. He's been working his way back from a UCL tear that required Tommy John surgery to fix.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news