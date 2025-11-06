Two Braves Players Named to Arizona Fall League 'Fall Star Game'
Two Atlanta Braves players have been selected to the Arizona Fall League's All-Star Game, cleverly labeled as the "Fall Star Game." Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. and prospect pitcher Luke Sinnard will take the field for the National League team on Sunday.
Despite having unique teams in the Arizona Fall League, such as the Glendale Dessert Dogs the All-Star Game sticks with the traditional MLB format for team selection. However, this is common setup in the minor leagues as well.
Alvarez had a slow start to action out in Arizona, but has been on a tear as of late. In 17 games, he's batting .306 with a .917 OPS, one home run, eight total extra-base hits and nine RBIs. He's also stolen four bases on five attempts for good measure.
He was sent to the AFL to make up for the reps he lost early in the year due to injury. He's taken advantage of it. Alvarez can be expected to be a part of the Braves going forward, and these results build confidence in his ability to step up whenever the team needs him.
After the Braves lost Austin Riley to an abdominal injury (twice), Alvarez got the call to fill in. In 58 MLB games, he batted .234 with a .626 OPS with two home runs and 15 RBIs. Both of his home runs were the first two of his career, and both came in a multi-home run game against the Detroit Tigers in early September.
Meanwhile, Sinnard has taken the chance to stand out among the Braves pitching prospects who have made headlines in 2025. In four starts, he has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.20 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
His numbers were inflated a bit by a recent rocky performance. He had a 1.13 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP heading into that most recent start.
Scouts like Sinnard for his ability to have a consistent delivery with his 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame. Despite his size, he wasn't consistently bringing the heat. His fastball averaged between 91 and 93 mph. However, it topped out at 96 at times, meaning that there could be a higher ceiling for his velocity overall.
Sinnard is coming off his first professional season. He was drafted in 2024, but he had to spend time recovering from a UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery. In 16 starts between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome, he had a 2.86 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.